Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Acquires $11,407.90 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 86 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,407.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPG opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

