Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 39,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.