SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.46

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 35579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIL shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.