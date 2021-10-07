Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,117,262. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

