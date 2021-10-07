Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price objective on Sika and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

Sika stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Sika has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

