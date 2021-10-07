SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCBGF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

