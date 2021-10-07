Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

