Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Increases By 25.4%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.1 days.
Shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.16.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
