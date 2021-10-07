Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Increases By 25.4%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.1 days.

Shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.