Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declines By 18.6%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,979. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.