Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Declines By 15.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.