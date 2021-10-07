Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Rises By 32.7%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.05.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.48. 44,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

