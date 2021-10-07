Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Declines By 22.9%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

TRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 38,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,523. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

