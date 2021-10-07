Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 17.6%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TNHDF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Times Neighborhood has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
