Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 17.6%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TNHDF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Times Neighborhood has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

