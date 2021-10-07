Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 20.9%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

