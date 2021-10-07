Short Interest in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Declines By 25.8%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,035,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

