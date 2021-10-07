Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Rises By 30.0%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$36.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.10.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

