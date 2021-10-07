Short Interest in ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Decreases By 28.6%

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProPhotonix stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 19,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,076. ProPhotonix has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Get ProPhotonix alerts:

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.