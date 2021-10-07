Short Interest in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Rises By 30.6%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 918,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PowerSchool stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.