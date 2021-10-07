Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Decreases By 18.5%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 713,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Investec cut Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

