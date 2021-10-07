Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expands By 26.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

PEP stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.41. 170,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

