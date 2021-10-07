Short Interest in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rises By 20.9%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OTTR traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 2,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,861. Otter Tail has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $58.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

