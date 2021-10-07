Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Grows By 37.3%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Shares of NVSA stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

