Short Interest in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Drops By 15.8%

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 359,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Neenah by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Neenah by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Neenah has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

