Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Drops By 24.1%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NEAPF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Nearmap has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Get Nearmap alerts:

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.