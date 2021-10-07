Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rises By 19.1%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

