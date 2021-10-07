Short Interest in Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Decreases By 25.8%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.7 days.

Nanosonics stock remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nanosonics has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

