Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Declines By 20.1%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFH. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 181,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

