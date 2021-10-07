Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Decreases By 18.8%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCLDF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.50.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.