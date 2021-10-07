Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Expands By 30.5%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 577,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAPIF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Thursday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

