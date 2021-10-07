Short Interest in Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Decreases By 24.1%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MLRYY traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.71. Mail.ru Group has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

