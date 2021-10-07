Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Rises By 33.3%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY opened at $53.36 on Thursday. LIXIL has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.