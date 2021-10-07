Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Drops By 19.2%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

