Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Increases By 25.1%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 1,778,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,861. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

