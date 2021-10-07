Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declines By 32.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. 474,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

