Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Decreases By 21.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAY remained flat at $$32.68 during midday trading on Thursday. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.5111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

