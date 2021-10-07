Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Grows By 30.6%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP stock remained flat at $$13.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 63,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,071. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 59.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 203,928 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,205,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 42.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 149,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.