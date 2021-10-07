Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Drops By 27.4%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,423,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 8,847,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

FNMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 7,406,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $852.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.51. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

