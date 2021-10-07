Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Decreases By 17.2%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. FDM Group has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

