Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Grows By 36.7%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DDCCF opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. DIC Asset has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $19.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

