Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Drops By 18.2%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 588,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $355.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.