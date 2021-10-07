Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Grows By 27.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,150.0 days.

Cochlear stock remained flat at $$160.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $185.30.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

