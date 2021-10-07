Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Rises By 45.0%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,422. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.