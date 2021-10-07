Short Interest in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Expands By 29.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 712,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

NYSE:YOU traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,307. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $14,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.