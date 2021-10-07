Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Declines By 22.2%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

BFLBY remained flat at $$7.10 on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.