Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Decreases By 25.0%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ARESF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4749 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

