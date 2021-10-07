Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Grows By 17.4%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,433. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.
In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
