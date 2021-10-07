Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Grows By 17.4%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,433. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 871,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 341,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,717.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.