Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Declines By 25.0%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 175,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASYS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,911. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

