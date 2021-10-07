Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.14. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

