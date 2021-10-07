Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shimano stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

