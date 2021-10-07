Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $563.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.